Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 8 Pro: How to download, new features

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 8 Pro starts receiving MIUI 12 update in India.

Xiaomi has been slowly rolling out the much-awaited MIUI 12 update to most of its smartphones in India. The company has already promised that some of its popular models will receive the update within this month. Keeping up to the promise, the company first started rolling out the update for the flagship Mi 10 and now it is arriving on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India have finally started receiving the MIUI 12 OTA update. The rollout is gradually reaching all the devices and you should be receiving a notification about the update soon. One can also manually check for any available updates by heading over to Settings > About phone > System updates and tapping on the ‘Check for Updates’ option.

According to a screenshot shared by a Twitter user, the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s MIUI 12 update comes with the build number V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and weighs in at 641MB. The screenshot also helps us with the changelog that comes with the update. The MIUI 12 update brings better privacy protection, an app drawer, improved system-wide dark mode and more.

The new MIUI 12 update also offers a refreshing design and a new control centre. It also has a new set of animations that make the phone feel more intuitive while using. While there are a new set of features in the user interface, it is still based on Android 10.

Xiaomi has already released the MIUI 12 update for the Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 and the Poco X2 in India. Some Redmi K20 users have also reported that they have received the much-anticipated update. The company is expected to roll out the update for Redmi Note 7 series as well by the end of this month.

