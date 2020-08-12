Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 12: Redmi Note 9 series, Mi 10 and others to get it first

Image Source : XIAOMI MIUI 12 officially arrives in India.

Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the much-awaited MIUI 12 update for its Mi and Redmi devices in India. The company announced the launch of the update via an online livestream on Wednesday, August 12. Xiaomi has disclosed some of the major feature updates coming with the latest version of MIUI along with which of the Redmi and Mi devices will be getting the update first.

New Features

With the MIUI 12 update, the company has introduced a complete design overhaul making the whole user interface look more attractive. Among the many design changes, there is also the introduction of the control centre. This should help iPhone users feel like home even in a Redmi device.

Apart from that, the company has also worked on the app animations helping the aesthetics of the UI look more appealing. This comes with the help of the Mi Light Cone animator framework. According to Xiaomi, the ‘new physical animation engine that takes all system rendering mechanisms to a new level.’ Xiaomi is able to achieve this by ‘combining MAML graphics, Folme animations, and MiRender rendering’ to offer round corners, mix colours, and imitate natural motion blur.

Besides that, the company has also introduced a set of new wallpapers. Dubbed Super Wallpapers, these can create seamless interstellar journeys when the user switches between Lock screen, Home screen and the Always-on display.

Lastly, the company has finally added the much-requested app drawer on the MIUI 12 update. Now, every phone with MIUI 12 will have the option of turning on the app drawer. This means the app drawer users will not be required to install third-party launchers.

When will your Xiaomi device receive the MIUI 12 update?

As of now, the company has not yet revealed the complete rollout schedule of the MIUI 12. However, the company has announced that the Xiaomi Mi 10 will be one of the first phones to get the MIUI 12 update. The Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also be receiving the iupdate this month alongside the flagship smartphone.

