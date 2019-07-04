Image Source : MI Xiaomi Redmi 7A with Snapdragon 439 CPU and 4000mAh battery launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi 7A the successor to Redmi 6A has been launched in India. The Redmi 7A gets some major upgrades over the Redmi 6A and gets several features like AI face unlock, 4000mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC and more.

Just like Redmi 7 series phones, the device comes with splash resistance P2i coating and features a polycarbonate body. It includes a dual SIM and microSD card slots and comes with wireless FM Radio and 10W charging.

Redmi 7A specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch 18:9 HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1440 x 720 pixels and is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone comes in two variants of 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 2GB RAM 32GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB using the microSD card.

The phone runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android 9.0 (Pie). It gets a 12 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash, backed with Sony IMX486 and f/2.2 aperture, while on the front is a 5 Megapixel camera for selfies. The phone gets Splash resistant (P2i nano-coating) and houses a 4000mAh battery.

Redmi 7A price

The Redmi 7A price in India starts at Rs 5,799 (Only till July and will be priced Rs 5,999) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB version and Rs 5,999 for 2GB RAM +32GB (Only till July and will be priced Rs 6,199). It comes in three colour variants of Matte Gold, Matte Blue, Matte Black and will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home from 11 July. The phone comes with two years warranty.

