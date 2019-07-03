Image Source : TWITTER/REALMEMOBILES Realme X set to launch in India on July 15

Realme confirms the launch date of the Realme X in India. The company had been teasing the launch of Realme X for a while that is set to launch on 15th July. The company is also expected to launch the Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition in India as well. The phone was launched in China last week and comes with a custom Spider-Man theme and case in Red colour.

Also, read: Redmi Note 7 Pro new 6GB RAM with 64GB variant launched in India

The Realme X in China comes powered with the Snapdragon 710 10nm processor, but as per the company CEO Madhav Sheth, the Realme X in India will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. The Realme X price in India will be somewhere around Rs 18,000 approx.

I am really excited to announce our collaboration with #SpiderManFarFromHome for realme X. See you at the premiere. pic.twitter.com/sTBJhXMAN0 — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 2, 2019

Realme X specifications

The Realme X in China comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone comes powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 710 10nm processor with Adreno 616 GPU and three configurations of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage.

It gets Dual SIM and runs on ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9.0 (Pie). For optics, the phone comes with a 48 Megapixel rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture along with LED flash and a 5 Megapixel secondary camera. On the front is a 16 Megapixel pop-up camera that is backed with a Sony IMX471 sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The phone gets an in-display fingerprint sensor and houses a 3765mAh battery with fast charging.

Super Xcited... Coming to you on 15th July! #realmeX pic.twitter.com/eYiP1E4pDh — Madhav X (@MadhavSheth1) July 3, 2019

Also, read: Tim Cook rubbishes reports of Jony Ive frustrated with him