Image Source : MI Redmi Note 7 Pro new 6GB RAM with 64GB variant launched in India

Xiaomi's Redmi brand had launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with 4GB+64GB storage and 6GB+128GB storage, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 earlier this year and now the company has launched the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version in India that is priced at Rs 15,999.

Also, read: PUBG Lite Beta launching on July 4 for low-end PCs and laptops in India

The Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM+64GB will be available via Flipkart and mi.com from tomorrow 3rd July at 12 noon.

Reminding of its specs, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Dot notch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM. The phone comes with an Aura design featuring a glass back with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The phone runs on MIUI 10 on top of Android Pie and features a 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture on the rear along with a 5 Megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots.

The main camera offers 12 Megapixel output by default that can be enabled to 48 Megapixel in Pro mode. On the front is a 13 Megapixel camera with AI face unlock and more.

It gets a gradient design with rear mounted fingerprint sensor along with P2i nano-coating that helps it protect from splash. The phone houses a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support for 18W fast charging.

Also, read: Realme X launch in India teased by the company on Twitter