Image Source : LITESUPPORT.PUBG PUBG Lite Beta launching on July 4 for low-end PCs and laptops in India.

PUBG Corporation announces PUBG Lite beta testing for PC. The company had teased about it last month and will be available in more regions of South Asia that includes Afganistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting from July 4th. India will be getting the Hindi language option as well.

Also, read: Realme X Spider-Man edition announced

Pre-registrations will be starting on June 20th and will end on July 3rd midnight in India. Users can register by logging to lite.pubg.com. The pre-registration has already reached 200k pre-registrations and those who have registered will get 6 additional rewards that include Punk Glasses, Black Scarf, Gold PUBG Scarf, Bloody Combat Pants, Yellow-Black Striped Long-sleeved Shirt and Red Sports Top that can be claimed after launch via a code sent to your mailbox on 11th July.

For playing this game, the minimum system requirements are Windows 7 or 8 or a 10 64-bit OS, Intel Core i3 CPU at a 2.4GHz clock speed with 4GB RAM, Intel HD 4000 graphics and 4GB disk space. For the best experience, the recommended system requirement would be Windows 7,8 or 10 with 64-bit OS, Intel Core i5 CPU at 2.8GHz along with 8GB of RAM and Nvidia GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 graphics with 4GB of disk space.space.

Also, read: Sabih Khan named new Apple Senior Vice President of operations