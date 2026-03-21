Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with joy and prayers across Delhi; devotees gather at Jama Masjid for special namaz

New Delhi:

A large number of devotees came together at Jama Masjid on the morning of Eid-ul-Fitr to offer special prayers. The mosque and nearby streets were filled with people dressed in festive clothes, greeting each other warmly and celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramzan. The sight of the Shawwal crescent moon marked the beginning of Eid, bringing joy and excitement among families across the city.

A day before Eid, the markets around Jama Masjid were crowded with shoppers making last-minute purchases. From traditional clothes to sweets and food items, every shop was busy as people prepared for the celebrations.

The area had a lively and colorful atmosphere, with families and friends enjoying the festive rush.

Tight security arrangements across the city

Keeping in mind the large gatherings, Delhi Police increased security in and around Jama Masjid and other busy areas. Extra police personnel were deployed to ensure safety and smooth movement of people.

Security was also strengthened near Uttam Nagar East Metro Station following directions from the court. Authorities were asked to stay alert and maintain proper arrangements during the festive period.

The Delhi High Court directed the police to ensure adequate security arrangements amid concerns about public safety. The court has asked for a response from the police and said that proper arrangements should continue until the Ram Navami festival. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 6.

Celebrations seen across the country

Eid celebrations were not limited to Delhi. People across India gathered in mosques to offer prayers. In Jaipur, a large number of devotees attended prayers at Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar on the last Friday of Ramzan.

The festival brought communities together, spreading happiness and unity.

President extends greetings to citizens

President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to citizens on the occasion. She highlighted that Eid-ul-Fitr carries the message of kindness, charity, and compassion, along with promoting peace and brotherhood in society.

Ramzan is considered one of the most sacred months in Islam. During this time, Muslims observe fasting from sunrise to sunset, offer prayers, and focus on spiritual growth.