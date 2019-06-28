Image Source : APPLE Sabih Khan named new Apple Senior Vice President of operations

Sabih Khan has been named as the Senior Vice President of Operations at Apple. After working for more than 24 years Khan would be in charge of Apple's global supply chain that ensures product quality and overseeing procurement, planning, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfilment functions.

Khan would also oversee Apple's supplier responsibility programmes that would protect and educate workers at production facilities around the world.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "Sabih leads our Ops team with heart. He and his entire worldwide team are committed to delivering unmatched experiences to our customers, treating workers everywhere with dignity and respect, and protecting the environment for future generations".

Apple's operation team is responsible for driving sales across the global supply chain and aid in accelerating manufacturing innovation that includes developing and scaling a new aluminium alloy that facilitates 100 per cent recycled aluminium in Mac mini and MacBook Air.

The operation team also supports Apple's environmental initiatives by partnering with suppliers for green manufacturing and helping in conserving resources to protect the planet.

Sabih Khan has played a role in delivering of Apple's innovative products to market since the late 1990s by leading in the key product operation and supply chain functions in his tenure at Apple.

With this new role, Khan will report to Apple's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Williams.

Williams said raving about Khan, "I've been privileged to work with Sabih for more than 20 years and you won't find a more talented operations executive anywhere on the planet. I have no doubt that he will be the best leader of the Ops team in Apple's history".

(With IANS inputs)

