WhatsApp to kill support on old Android and iPhone devices next year

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service has confirmed that it no longer will support devices that use the old Android 2.3.7 operating system as well as iPhones with iOS 7 from 1st February 2020.

WhatsApp's updated FAQs suggest that users with old devices having those operating systems would no longer be able to create new accounts or reverify existing accounts, once the date is over.

According to the company, this move would have a limited impact as this would only affect users with operating systems that haven't been updated from more than six years.

Users with old operating systems can't create new WhatsApp accounts or reverify existing accounts, but WhatsApp will allow those who already have the app on the phone.

The change will have less effect on users since only 0.24 per cent of mobile phones around the world, according to Statcounter, use Windows operating system. The 0.24 per cent figure incorporates all versions of the Windows operating system that includes even the most recent Windows 10 Mobile, so the number of current Windows phone user is insignificant.

WhatsApp has recommended the use of smartphones that run Android 4.0.3 or later and iOS 8 or later, along with some phones that come with KaiOS 2.5.1 or later, which includes Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2, as well.

