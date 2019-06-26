Image Source : TWITTER/LENOVO_IN Lenovo announces made to order service in India for true factory-built custom PC

Taking customisation to the next level, Chinese technology giant Lenovo on Wednesday announced its "made to order" service for India wherein prospective buyers can create a true factory-built custom PC with an option to choose from over 100,000 configurations.

Also, read: Belkin BOOST CHARGE USB-C Cable with Lightning Connector with 50 percent fast charge capability launched in India

The customisation is currently available for Lenovo's ThinkPad line-up and would will be eventually rolled out for its other portfolios later this year, the company said in a statement.

"At Lenovo, we understand that in today's world, every individual uses a laptop differently because of which, there has been a growing demand for personalised laptops, which cater to specific needs.

"The launch of this service is a big step in our journey to becoming a truly customer-centric company and will prove to be a compelling proposition for our direct e-commerce business," said Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD Lenovo, India.

The modus operandi is simple: Select your base model, choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories and get it delivered.

The customisation of the laptops using this service would be created at Lenovo's facility using precision automation technology and would be delivered to customers' doorsteps in over 15 days.

#MakeYourOwn Lenovo ThinkPad! Order your custom-built laptop in 3 easy steps on https://t.co/J7yRjVhAUo:



1. Select base model

2. Choose the specs, upgrades & software

3. Get it delivered right to your doorstep pic.twitter.com/fTeQfeiinn — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) June 26, 2019

The prospective buyers have to select the base model, choose the specifications, upgrades and accessories before they get it delivered at their doorstep.

Customisation options are available for CPU, storage, graphics, screen, pre-installed software options and accessories, etc.

Also, read: Vivo Y12 with 5000 mAh battery and AI triple camera launched in India