Realme X Spider-Man edition announced

Realme officially introduces the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Limited Edition smartphone in China. The company launched the phone in partnership with Marel and features the Spider-Man theme with icons and more.
In terms of specs, the realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM. The phone runs on ColourOS 6 on top of Android Pie and comes with the sixth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone.
It gets a 48 Megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor along with AI scene recognition and a 5 Megapixel secondary camera, backed with 16 Megapixel pop-up front camera that features a gradient back with S-shaped curve. The phone houses a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.
The RealMe X special Edition box comes with a custom case in Red colour, whereas the charger and cable come in the same original version.
The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Limited Edition is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 18,050 approx.) and is available for order that will go on sale from 9h July in China.
Realme has started teasing the Realme X in India that could include the special edition as well. The company is also giving a chance to watch the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie premiere on 3rd July, only for the Delhi residents.
