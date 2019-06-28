Image Source : TWITTER/REALMEMOBILES Realme X Spider-Man edition announced

Realme officially introduces the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Limited Edition smartphone in China. The company launched the phone in partnership with Marel and features the Spider-Man theme with icons and more.

In terms of specs, the realme X comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio and is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB RAM. The phone runs on ColourOS 6 on top of Android Pie and comes with the sixth-generation in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone.

It gets a 48 Megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 sensor along with AI scene recognition and a 5 Megapixel secondary camera, backed with 16 Megapixel pop-up front camera that features a gradient back with S-shaped curve. The phone houses a 3765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

The RealMe X special Edition box comes with a custom case in Red colour, whereas the charger and cable come in the same original version.

The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Limited Edition is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 18,050 approx.) and is available for order that will go on sale from 9h July in China.

Image Source : WEIBO Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Limited Edition

Realme has started teasing the Realme X in India that could include the special edition as well. The company is also giving a chance to watch the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie premiere on 3rd July, only for the Delhi residents.

