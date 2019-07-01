Image Source : TWITTER/REALMEMOBILES Realme X launch in India teased by the company on Twitter

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone in India called the Realme X. Realme X will the latest phone from the company after the Realme 3 Pro. The company has tweeted the Realme X arrival and the company CEO Madhav Sheth has tweeted about the Realme X saying that it would bring the Realme X Naoto Fukasawa collection to India. Madhav Sheth has also changed the name of his twitter handle to 'Madhav X' that indicates the arrival of the smartphone in India.

Also, read: Realme X Spider-Man edition announced

Realme X specifications

The Realme X comes with a 6.53 inch AMOLED display that features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 91.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone gets and in display fingerprint scanner and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes with a 16 Megapixel pop-up selfie camera and has a dual camera set up at the back that constitutes of a 48 Megapixel primary sensor along with a 5 Megapixel depth sensor.

The phone comes with a 3,765 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It comes with Android 9 pie with Colour OS 6 on top. The phone additionally comes with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and GPS.

According to the tweet by Madhav Sheth, the company would launch the Onion and Garlic finish from Naoto Fukasawa collection. Sheth had mentioned earlier that there will be a special variant for India that will be unveiled during the launch.

Also, read: Sabih Khan named new Apple Senior Vice President of operations