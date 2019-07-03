Image Source : FLIPKART Vivo Z1 Pro with Snapdragon 712, 32MP in-display camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

Vivo launches the Vivo Z1 Pro in India. The Vivo Z1 Pro is a mid-segment smartphone that was launched in China as Vivo Z5x that comes with an underpowered Snapdragon 710 processor in comparison to the faster Snapdragon 712 processor. The Vivo Z1 Pro offers a great 4D gaming experience with real-time recognition of the game scene that vibrates the phone accordingly.

Also, read: Redmi Note 7 Pro new 6GB RAM with 64GB variant launched in India

Vivo Z1Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1Pro comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen with 2340 × 1080 pixels and is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 712 10nm processor with Adreno 616 GPU. It comes in three variants of 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage that can be expandable to 256GB using microSD card.

The phone comes with Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) and runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie). For cameras, there is a 32 Megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, along with a 16 Megapixel rear camera with f/1.78 aperture, Sony IMX499 sensor, LED flash, an 8 Megapixel 120° wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 Megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture.

It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and also features a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Vivo Z1Pro price

The Vivo Z1Pro price in India starts at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM with 64GB variant and Rs 17,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options of Sonic Blue, Mirror Black and Sonic Black.

The phone will be available via Flipkart and vivo.com starting from July 11th. It gets a few launch offers in which ICICI bank users get Rs. 750 off on Debit and Credit cards and Jio users will get cashback offers.

Also, read: Tim Cook rubbishes reports of Jony Ive frustrated with him