Realme X50 5G: Redmi K30 5G’s cheaper competitor to come with QS 765G chipset

Xiaomi recently unveiled its 5G smartphone called the Redmi K30 5G. Realme being the company’s direct contender is also expected to release its 5G smartphone -- the Realme X50 5G -- quite soon. As rumours have started building up, a recent one hints at more details about the Realme X50 5G.

Realme X50 5G will be Redmi K30 5G’s cheaper rival

As hinted by Realme via a Weibo post, the upcoming Realme X50 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, much like the Redmi K30 5G. Additionally, the smartphone will evidently come with 5G support, that too, with dual 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity.

Another interesting thing is that the Realme X50 5G is expected to priced cheaper than the Redmi K30 5G. This would be mean that it will take away the “cheapest 5G smartphone” title from the Xiaomi smartphone.

While the post doesn’t reveal much about the Realme X50 5G, the teaser image suggests that the future Realme smartphone will come equipped with two front cameras. This cue is again taken from the Redmi K30 5G.

Other details remain unknown. However, we can expect a full-screen display, 64MP rear camera, fast charging, and a lot more for the device.

Realme X50 5G availability

Much like its tech specs, the availability details are also behind the veil. However, Realme is expected to introduce its 5G smartphones in 2020. So, we can expect them in a couple of months.

We will let you know once have more concrete details. So, stay tuned to this space.

Redmi K30 5G specs

As a reminder, the recently-launched Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back and a dual-camera module at the front.

Additionally, it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging and runs MIUI 11 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

