Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G launched: Cheapest 5G smartphone

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the much anticipated Redmi K30 series in China today. The company has launched a 5G variant of the same making it one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in the globe. The key features of the all-new Redmi K30 5G include 120Hz high refresh rate display, 64MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and more.

Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with fullHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with a 120hz high refresh rate for a smooth experience. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The device runs on Google's Android 9 Pie operating system layered with MIUI 11 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports 30W fast charging.

In terms of the optics, the Redmi K30 5G features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP + 2MP dual-camera setup for selfies.

Xiaomi has also launched a 4G variant of the Redmi K30 dubbed Redmi K30 4G. The 4G variant comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and camera setup of 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP.

As for the pricing, the Redmi K30 4G starts at CNY 1,599, which roughly converts to Rs. 16,100. Redmi K30 5G, on the other hand, comes with a starting price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,200).

