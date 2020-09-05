OnePlus Clover with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB RAM spotted on GeekBench

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Clover spotted on Geekbench.

OnePlus, as a brand, has been known for bringing flagship smartphones at affordable prices. This might change going forward as the company looks to diversify its smartphone portfolio. With the launch of the OnePlus Nord, the company has already taken a step towards that direction. Now, the Chinese tech giant is reportedly working towards another budget-oriented smartphone.

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new entry-level smartphone and it is currently being referred to as the OnePlus Clover. According to the leaks and rumours, the smartphone is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This could be true as a OnePlus smartphone running on the same processor has been spotted on GeekBench.

The GeekBench listing suggests that the upcoming device will carry the model number BE2012. The listing also claims that the smartphone will pack in 4GB of RAM. It also suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 right out of the box.

In terms of the benchmarks, the OnePlus Clover managed to secure a single-core test score of 254 points and 1,174 points in the multi-core test. It is also worth noting that this smartphone could be a whole different OnePlus phone and not the suspected OnePlus Clover.

In a recent Geekbench listing, a OnePlus handset was spotted running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip. The smartphone packed in 4GB of RAM and was running on Google’s Android 10 operating system.

As for the other OnePlus Clover leaks, the handset is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display. The smartphone is said to come with 64GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support. It could feature an IPS panel as it is expected to get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. All of this is said to be backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lastly, the phone is said to come with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors.

