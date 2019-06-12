Image Source : LGE.CO.KR LG X6 with triple rear cameras and military-level durability announced

LG announces its latest smartphone in the 'X series' in Korea called the LG X6. The phone comes with the MIL-STD-810G that can withstand thermal shock, impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature and humidity. It features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and gets a dedicated Google Assistant button. It also comes with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X technology emulates a 7.1-channel system using earphones.

LG X6 specifications

The LG X6 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio FullVision display with 1520 × 720 pixels and is powered by a 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 3GB RAM. For storage, it comes with a 64GB internal memory that can be expanded using a microSD card.

It gets Dual SIM and comes with a 16 Megapixel rear camera with LED flash along with a 2 Megapixel depth sensor and a 5 Megapixel SuperWideAngle lens. On the front is a 13 Megapixel camera for selfies. It gets a rear fingerprint sensor at the back and gets other features like 3.5mm audio jack DTS:X 3D Surround Sound and 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC.

It houses a 3,500mAh battery and comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS + GLONASS and NFC.

The LG X6 is priced at 349,800 won (Rs 20,150 approx.) and will be going on sale in Korea from 14th June. It will be available in two colour options of Black and Blue.

