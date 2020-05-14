Google Chrome will soon allow you to group tabs for convenient usage: See details

Image Source : GOOGLE BLOG Google Chrome new tab grouping is now in beta

Google is soon going to introduce an ability on Chrome for users to use the browser with ease and in an orderly manner. Google Chrome will soon get the ability to group tabs os that it gets easier to look for a particular one and all appears neat and clean. Read on to know more about the new feature.

Google Chrome tab grouping

As announced via a Google blog post, Google Chrome has started rolling out the tab groups feature for Chrome beta. The feature will allow users to organise the plethora of tabs opened so that working or studying gets organised and simple. The tab groups can easily be moved, much like regular tabs and will be saved and users close or reopen Google Chrome.

In order to group the tabs, you need to follow a couple of simple steps:

Open Google Chrome and all the tabs you usually open

Right-click on the particular tab

Select 'Add to Group' option

Now, name and colour-code the different groups you have created to organise Google Chrome and you are done

You can also add emojis to the tab group names

Google, via the blog post, said, "We’ve been testing out tab groups for several months now (as have some of you), and we’re finding new ways to stay organized. Through our own usage and early user research, we’ve found that some people like to group their Chrome tabs by topic. For instance, it helps if you're working on several projects, or looking through multiple shopping and review sites."

The tap grouping feature on Google Chrome will start reaching Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux users next week.

In addition to this, Google Chrome is soon expected to introduce the Media Feeds API, which will provide users with video recommendations within the Chrome browser. However, the feature is in its initial phase and there is no word on whether or not it will see the light of the day.

