Flipkart, Amazon sale 2020: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 8T 5G, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Galaxy M51 and more

2020 Flipkart, Amazon India sale

The massive two sales of 2020 in India are now live. The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale have begun, featuring top deals on smartphones, audio accessories, smart TVs, laptops, and more. The Flipkart sale has officially commenced now and will go on until October 21. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will be accessible for all, starting October 17, that is tomorrow.

While the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live for all, the Amazon sale is only live for Amazon Prime members. Here' a look at the top deals on smartphones and audio products via Amazon and Flipkart so that you can choose from the apt ones.

Best smartphone deals

Flipkart

Starting with Flipkart, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy F41 has now gone on sale for the first time and will be available for Rs. 15,499 (64GB) and Rs. 16,499 (128GB). The Realme 7i is listed for Rs. 11,999 (64GB) and Rs. 12,999 (128GB) and the Poco C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 (3GB/32GB) and Rs. 8,999 (4GB/64GB). The Realme Narzo 20 is priced at Rs. 10,499 (4GB/64GB) and Rs. 11,499 (4GB/128GB).

The Poco M2 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999, the Realme C11 at Rs. 6,499, the Gionee Max at Rs. 5,499, the Poco M2 Pro at a starting price of Rs. 12,999, the Redmi 9i at Rs. 8,299, and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro from Rs. 14,999. The Oppo A52 is priced at Rs. 12,990, the Poco X3 starts at Rs. 16,999, the Realme 7 Pro starts at Rs. 19,999, and the Realme 7 starts at Rs. 13,999.

There are amazing deals on iPhones too: the iPhone SE 2020 starts at Rs. 27,999 (64GB), Rs. 31,999 (128GB), and Rs. 40,999 (256GB). The iPhone XR is priced at Rs. 37,999 (64GB) and Rs. 42,999 (128GB). The iPhone 11 Pro is priced at Rs. 79,999 (64GB), Rs. 92,999 (256GB), and Rs. 1,09,999 (512GB).

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is priced at Rs. 49,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the new Vivo V20 starts at Rs. 24,990, the new Xiaomi Mi 10T is up for pre-orders with Rs. 2,000 off on exchange and the Pixel 4a is priced at Rs. 29,999. The Realme 6 is available at a starting price of Rs. 13,499, the Poco X2 at Rs. 16,499, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at Rs. 54,999, the Realme X3 from Rs. 21,999, and the Tecno Camon 16 at Rs. 10,499.

Additional smartphones include the Realme C15 (from Rs. 8,499), the Oppo F15 (Rs. 13,990), the Infinix Smart 4 Plus (at Rs. 6,999), the iOQQ 3 (from Rs. 29,990), the ASUS ROG Phone 3 (from Rs. 49,999), the Realme X50 Pro (from Rs. 36,999), the Motorola Razr 2019 (at Rs. 84,999), and many more smarpthones.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale includes offers such as a 10% off on SBI cards, complete mobile protection, no-cost EMI, an option to change a feature phone for a smartphone or a smartphone (in any condition) for a better smartphone. You can head over here to see all the phone deals and choose the ones that suit you best.

Amazon

The Amazon sale includes offers such as 10% off and up to Rs. 12,000 off on HDFC Bank cards, total damage protection, exchange offer, and no-cost EMI, much like the Flipkart sale.

The latest OnePlus 8T 5G (starting at Rs. 42,999) will also be a part of the sale. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs. 39,999, the OnePlus Nord is priced at Rs. 29,999 (12GB/256GB), the Samsung Galaxy M51 starts at Rs. 22,499, the Redmi 9A at Rs. 6,499, the Galaxy M31 starts at Rs. 16,499, and the new Galaxy S20 FE starts at Rs. 49,999. the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 47,999 (64GB) and Rs. 54,999 (128GB). The iPhone 7 is priced at Rs. 24,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 12,999, the Galaxy M31s at Rs. 18,499, the Redmi Note 9 at Rs. 10,999, the Redmi 9 Prime at Rs. 10,999, the Galaxy M21 at Rs. 12,999, the Redmi 9 at Rs. 8,999, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max at Rs. 15,999, the Galaxy M01 Core at Rs. 4,999, the Oppo A52 at Rs. 13,990, the Redmi Note 8 at Rs. 11,499, the Redmi 8A Dual at Rs. 7,299, the OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs. 43,999, the OnePlus 7T at Rs. 37,999, the Oppo A5 2020 at Rs. 9,990, the Samsung Galaxy S10 at Rs. 39,999, and the Vivo V17 at Rs. 17,990.

There are premium phones too. The Mi 10 5G at Rs. 44,999, the Vivo X50 Pro at Rs. 49,990, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro at Rs. 34,990, the Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 77,999, the Samsung Z Flip at Rs. 1,08,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Rs. 1,49,999, and the Oppo Find X2 at Rs. 64,990. There a number of more smartphones in the list with discounts and you can click over here to see them all.

Best audio accessory deals

Flipkart

There are a number of offers on audio accessories ranging from truly wireless earbuds, Bluetooth earphones, and Bluetooth speakers. The list includes Mivi DuoPods M20 for Rs. 949, the JBL C100TWS for Rs. 2,299, the Apple AirPods for Rs. 10,999, Soundcore Life Note for Rs. 1,999, Reame Buds Air Neo for Rs. 1,999, Portronics Harmonics Twins 22 Smart for Rs. 699, boAt Airdopes 201 for Rs. 1,499, Noise Shots Groove for Rs. 1,999, Oppo Enco W11 for Rs. 1,599, and Redmi Earbuds S for Rs. 1,499, among others. Here's a link to check out all the TWS pairs.

As for the Bluetooth earphones, there are options such as JBL T160BT at Rs. 1,299, Boult Audio ProBass Curve at Rs, 899, Realme Buds Wireless ar Rs. 1,499, Noise Tune LITE at Rs. 799, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z at Rs. 1999, among many options. Here's a link to find them. As for the Bluetooth speakers, there are options such as Ambrane BT-47 5 W at Rs. 999, boAt Stone 1000 14 W at Rs. 1,999, JBL Flip Essential at Rs. 3,499, and more. Here's a link for the same.

Amazon

Amazon India' sale includes products such as Redmi Earbuds 2C at Rs. 1,299, Realme Buds Wireless Pro at Rs. 2,999, OnePlus Bullets Z Bass Edition at Rs. 1,999, Jabra Elite 65t at Rs. 4,999, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at Rs. 14,990, pTron Bassbuds Pro at Rs. 1,099, Oppo Enco M31 at Rs. 1,799, Jabra Elite 75t at Rs. 10,999, and more options. You can also find deals on power banks too. Here's a link to find the right device.

We hope the aforementioned deals help you find the right smartphone/audio accessory at the right price.

