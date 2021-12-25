5 best Smart Homes Products to buy this New Year

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Smart homes

It's the last week of the year and the festivities have paced up across the globe. As the time is running out, several tech giants have come up with numerous offers on their products to embrace the year-end. Here are some of the best tech products which could add some charm to your upcoming year :

Westinghouse UHD 55-inch model

A very built 55-inch Westinghouse TV comes with an ultra-thin bezel and is powered by Android 9 OS. The TV comes with a 40W speaker output, offers HDR10, 2GB of RAM, Surround Sound Technology, 500 nits of brightness, 8GB of Rom, and 2 speakers. It has an In-built Chromecast and Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps, access to more than 6000 Plus Apps and Games like Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. It also has 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, and an ARM Cortex A53 processor.

Price - INR 32,999 (Exclusively on Amazon)

Blaupunkt 43-inch Cybersound premium 4K Android TV

This trusted premium brand has a 50W speaker output and also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, and 4 speakers. It uses Dolby MS12 sound technology, which, the company says, can decode and improve Dolby Atmos. To enhance your watching experience, it has Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technology. The model is powered by the latest Android 10 and it is inbuilt with 2GB of RAM and an 8GB ROM.

Price 30,999 (Exclusively on Flipkart at INR 27,999)

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5600H gaming laptop

Conquer games and tasks alike with an AMD Ryzen series 5000 mobile processor and up to a GeForce RTX 3080. Go all out on speed with two slots for M.2 PCIe/SATA SSDs and up to 32 GB of DD24 3200 RAM. Built with the latest breakthrough 7nm processor technology. The AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor is one of the most advanced processors to deliver you bleeding-edge efficiency while remaining quiet. The GPU delivers the ultimate performance for gamers and creators.

Priced: INR 69,990

Canon EOS 200D II DSLR Camera EF-S18-55mm

Is photography one of your passions? Bring home this EOS 200D from Canon. This is Canon’s lightest DSLR that features a vari-angle LCD touch screen. It features a 24.1-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 8 processor that captures stunning images. The EOS 200D II also has a lot of other features that make everyday photography a lot easier.

Priced: INR 51,174

TCL C725 QLED TV

The technologically advanced TCL C725 4K QLED TV is an absolute blend of premium design, stunning display, immersive sound, and user-friendly interface. We promise that this offering from TCL will enhance the TV viewing experience of our fans and the users. The best part is that this wholesome package of entertainment comes at an affordable price.

Priced: INR 62,999-97,999