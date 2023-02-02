Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8T now available in India: Know-more

Follow us on Image Source : UNSPLASH Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T Are Now Available: Price and Specifications

Oppo has recently launched two new handsets- Reno 8T 5G and Reno 8T in the Vietnam market and will launch in India on February 3. The handset is expected to be priced under the price tag of Rs 40,000.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G, pricing, and availability

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G is priced at VND 9,990,000 (which is around Rs. 35,000) for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is presently available for pre-order in Vietnam in two colour variants as well- Black Starlight and Dawn Gold. The price of the 256GB storage variant of the handset is yet to be confirmed.

The Oppo Reno 8T costs VND 8,490,000 (which is around Rs. 29,800) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is available in two colour variants- Black Starlight and Sunset Orange. At present, the devices are available for purchase in Vietnam through several retail outlets.

Specifications for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G

The new Oppo Reno 8T 5G will run on ColorOS 13.0 and will have a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixel) curved OLED and support dual SIM (Nano).

The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an 89-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the handset will come with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery front, the new, Oppo Reno device will feature a 4,800mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC charging capabilities. It has dimensions of 162.3x74.3x7.7mm and weighs 171g.

Specifications of the Oppo Reno 8T

The handset runs on ColorOS 13.0 and has a 6.43-inch full-HD AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The new Reno 8T will come with a triple rear camera array with a 100-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary microsensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front.

The device will come with 256GB of UFS2.2 storage which could be expanded further by using a MicroSD card. On the connectivity front, the device will support 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C connector. The device will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

FAQ:

Q: Is Oppo Reno 8 5G waterproof?

A: Both the Reno 8 and the Reno 8 Pro don't have an IP rating, which means that on paper, these devices are not dust- and water-proof.

Q: Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T are releasing in India?

A: Oppo Reno 8T 5G and Oppo Reno 8T were released in Vietnam on Thursday. It will be available in India on February 3. However, no official information about the Oppo Reno 8T's global launch has been released.

Latest Technology News