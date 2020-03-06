Women's Day 2020: Top 5 Tech gifting ideas

Women's Day Tech Gifting ideas.

Women's Day is being celebrated on Sunday, March 8. On this auspicious occasion, the people usually have the tendency to buy gifts for their mothers, sisters, girlfriends, wives, colleagues and others. While regular options like flowers and chocolates are something getting common these days, most people are now fascinated with the latest technology. So, here's a list of five gifting ideas from the tech world.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

For someone who is just entering the world of fitness, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is the best tech gifting option. The smart band is inexpensive yet feature-loaded. The band of the fitness tracker comes in a variety of colour options to suit the user's style. Xiaomi Mi Band 4 also offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, up to 20 days of battery life, music controls, swim tracking and much more. The smart band is available with a price tag of just Rs. 2,299.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE comes in this Rose Gold colour as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE comes in Rose Gold colour option that looks quite attractive and suits almost every woman's hand. The smartwatch sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and comes with 4G LTE support. The watch can easily last one full day on a single charge even with LTE set at Always-on. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE can work with a variety of smartphones including all Android and iOS running phones. The smartwatch is available with a price tag of Rs. 28,490.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus is gearing up to soon launch the OnePlus 8.

In case you are looking to buy a new smartphone this Women's Day, you should be looking for the OnePlus 7T. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. OnePlus 7T even gets features like a 90Hz high refresh rate panel, triple camera setup at the back and more. OnePlus 7T is currently available for a starting price of Rs. 34,999.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air are available in White, Black and Yellow

Truly wireless earbuds are becoming the trend nowadays. However, this type of earphones is either expensive or not of the best quality. Realme recently launched the Buds Air, which offers both, an affordable price tag and a decent set of features. Realme Buds Air also looks a lot like the Apple AirPods. The Realme Buds Air is available for Rs. 3,999.

Apple iPhone XR

Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPhone XR was the best selling smartphone in 2019.

Apple iPhone XR was the best selling smartphone of 2019. While the smartphone made a lot of sense back in 2019, in 2020, the phone is even more affordable making it the cheapest iPhone to come with a notched display. It also comes with a similar set of features that are offered on the iPhone 11. However, it does lack a secondary lens on the back but that is something worth giving up at the price point. Apple iPhone XR is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 48,900.