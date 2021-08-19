Follow us on Raksha Bandhan 2021: Tech gifting ideas for your siblings

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and many people must have been looking for the perfect gifting ideas for their siblings. With the work from home situation going on, the perfect gifting option would be something from the tech world. Here's a list of products that you can gift your sibling during this Raksha Bandhan 2021.

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 comes with a 48MP quad-camera and 16MP front camera along with OZO spatial audio and the unique ‘Cinema’ function will allow them to take stunning photos and videos, capturing cherished memories with you. Whether you’re filming your sibling’s dance moves or capturing precious family moments, the high frame rate will capture every move that you love and want to keep forever. Additionally, Nokia 5.4 is made more attractive with an exclusive Bajaj Finance Triple Zero offer, which makes the smartphone available at zero down payment, zero processing fee and zero interest. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,999.

LG ToneFree

The LG ToneFree TWS earphones come equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9% bacteria while charging, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day. Housing a plethora of features such as – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others, the earbuds provide an ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users. Thus, is an apt gift for one's siblings.

LG Gram

LG’s latest innovation Gram laptops are ultra-light, ultra-portable and boast exceptional performance and long battery life. The models have stylish new designs and feature productivity-boosting 16:10 aspect ratio screens. The diverse lineup includes three exciting new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P) and LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), all designed around maximizing work efficiency.

Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys

Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys advanced wireless illuminated keyboards are designed for advanced users, such as software developers and creators. Logitech brings premium performance with these products that will transform the way your sibling works. Not only do these sleek, premium peripherals elevate the appearance of your desktop, but they are engineered to work perfectly together.

When used at the same time, MX Master 3 and MX Keys will bring your workflow on Mac, Windows and Linux to the next level. Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys advanced wireless illuminated keyboard are both available in Graphite color option for Rs. 9,495 and Rs. 12,995, respectively only on Amazon.in.