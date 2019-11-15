Poco F1, Redmi K20: Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000 that you can buy pronto

Image Source : (MI.COM) Redmi K20 comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Smartphones these days are crossing the Rs 1,00,000 mark in pricing, but what if one wants a phone that comes at a cheaper rate? Xiaomi and Realme have launched a couple of new smartphones that come in an affordable range. Here are the top five smartphones you can get for under Rs 20,000 in India:

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Redmi K20 was launched a few months ago and it is still one of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also sports a 48-megapixel camera at the back. All of this comes in at a starting price of Rs 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s

In case you are looking for something from a tier-one brand, the Samsung Galaxy A50s is your best bet. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and it is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset. It also sports features like a triple camera setup at the back, Samsung Pay, in-display fingerprint scanner and more. Samsung Galaxy A50s is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme XT

Realme XT is the first smartphone to come with a 64-megapixel camera at the back. The smartphone also flaunts a 6.4-inch bezel-less display upfront. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. All of this is backed by a 4,000-mAh battery. The Realme XT is available at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 8 series in India. The Redmi Note 8 Pro brings a lot to the table for its price. For a starting price of Rs 14,999, it brings a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back and a 20MP selfie shooter upfront. It is powered by the Helio G90T gaming processor.

Poco F1

While Poco F1 is quite old now and feels outdated, it is the only phone in the segment to offer flagship internals. With its recent price cut, it makes all the way more sense to get a Poco F1 over a Redmi Note 8 Pro. Priced at Rs 14,999, the Poco F1 brings the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and up to 8GB of RAM.