5 affordable smartwatches available in India

Today, the wearable world is filled with a bunch of high-quality devices to choose from, and a few key players have pushed themselves to the front of the pack. Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch.

The utter convenience of being able to look at your screen without ever touching your phone is a valid enough justification. Purchasing a smartwatch isn’t as simple as it seems though. This is now a mature gadget and that means there are many brands and many models to choose from. Wearable tech has stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced tracking metrics and surprisingly useful new features, all designed to help you stay active and alert throughout the day, and restful and stress-free at night.

Here are a raft of important new affordable devices to power up your wrist

Minix

Minix, the smartwatch and smartphone accessory manufacturer, has launched its latest smartwatch in India. Dubbed Minix Zero, the smartwatch comes with a trendy design and promises to offer two weeks of battery life on a single charge.

The smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,899 and is available in four different colour options. The smartwatch is available online on leading e-commerce stores and on the company's website. The Minix Zero comes equipped with a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen and blood pressure monitor.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has a striking resemblance to Apple Watch SE and will appeal to those who are looking for an affordable good-looking smart wearable. The build quality is spot on and the smartwatch is lightweight too, so it is comfortable to wear all day, even while working out and sleeping.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro can monitor your SpO2 (or Blood oxygen levels). The device showed the same result as on the Oximeter during my usage period, which doesn’t really happen with most of the smartwatches

Fire Boltt 360

Fire Boltt 360 is an impressive and affordable smartwatch available in India for under Rs 5,000. It features a circular dial and a metal body. There are other great features such as a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking capabilities and more at a price of Rs 3,999. Also, it comes with long-lasting battery life as well.

Noise ColorFit Ultra

Noise ColorFit Ultra is the latest addition to the smartwatch market. It features a large 1.75-inch 2.5D curved glass display, aluminum alloy paired with soft silicon straps. The Noise ColorFit Ultra features a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen levels, and more. You can get this smartwatch for Rs 4,999.

Molife Sense 320

The Molife Sense 320 comes with SpO2 and heart rate monitoring sensors, which will allow users to get a glance at their health. The Sense 320 offers key health system metrics like True Heart Rate Sensor, Blood Oxygen Tracker, continuous heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring and more.

The basic one with the blackstrap would cost you Rs 2,799 whereas the new limited edition with premium quality strap comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999.