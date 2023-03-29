Wednesday, March 29, 2023
     
  Working Remotely? These 5 apps will help you stay focused and organized

These five apps that can help you stay organised, focused, and productive while working remotely. From project management to time tracking, these apps have got you covered.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 29, 2023 20:00 IST
Working Remotely
Image Source : FREEPIK Working Remotely? These five apps will help you stay focused and organised

Working remotely can be challenging, especially when it comes to staying productive and focused. With distractions like household chores, family members, and social media just a few clicks away, it's easy to lose track of time and get sidetracked. Luckily, there are several productivity apps available that can help you stay on task and make the most of your remote workday. 

ALSO READ: Microsoft Avatars for Teams now rolling out for public preview

Here are five apps that can help you maximise your productivity while working remotely:

Trello

Trello is a project management app that allows you to create boards, lists, and cards to keep track of your tasks and projects. It is a great tool for remote teams as it enables collaboration and provides a visual overview of what needs to be done. With Trello, you can easily assign tasks to team members, add due dates, and attach files.

Evernote

Evernote is a note-taking app that can help you stay organised and keep track of important information. With Evernote, you can create notes, to-do lists, and reminders, and you can also attach files, images, and audio recordings. Your notes are accessible from anywhere thanks to Evernote's device-across-device syncing.

Slack

Slack is a communication app that enables remote teams to stay connected and collaborate in real-time. With Slack, you can create channels for specific projects or teams, send direct messages, share files, and even make audio and video calls. Slack can help reduce email clutter and streamline communication, making it a must-have app for remote teams.

RescueTime

You can better understand how you spend your time by using the time-tracking tool RescueTime. It tracks the websites and apps you use and provides detailed reports on how much time you spend on each activity. With RescueTime, you can set goals, block distracting websites, and even receive alerts when you spend too much time on a particular task.

Focus@Will

Focus@Will is a music app that uses specially curated music to help you stay focused and productive. The app features a variety of music channels, each designed to enhance productivity and focus. With Focus@Will, you can customise your music experience by selecting the tempo and genre that works best for you.

ALSO READ: This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on the Android beta

Whether you need to stay organised, communicate with your team, or stay focused, these apps can help you achieve your goals and stay on task. With the right tools, remote work can be just as productive as working in the office, and these apps can help you make the most of your remote work experience.

ALSO READ Vodafone Idea Debt: Telecom major staring at shutting shop, 23cr users in jeopardy

 

