This WhatsApp update will fix the expiration bug on Android beta

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has released a new bug fix update to address an issue with the expiration of the application on Android beta.

Some users reported not being able to use the application because it had expired, WABetaInfo reported.

The app was scheduled to expire in a few weeks because of an android bug, and WhatsApp halted working a few days after its release on the Play Store.

The company's official website now offers the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.7.14 update, which fixes the mentioned error and allows users to use the application without the expiration glitch.

The report also said that if users experience the same issue after installing the update, then they must force close the application.

Meanwhile, in the previous week, it was reported by the company that the messaging platform released a bug fix update for an issue with notifications on iOS.

However, this issue looks limited to the business application.

