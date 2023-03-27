Monday, March 27, 2023
     
YouTube Music or Spotify: Which streaming platform is right for you?

YouTube Music and Spotify are excellent options for streaming music. While they offer similar pricing plans, their user interfaces, features, and music libraries differ in some aspects.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 27, 2023 22:00 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

With the rise of music streaming services, there are now more options than ever for consumers to choose from. Spotify and YouTube Music are two of the most widely used platforms. Both offer millions of songs and have unique features that set them apart. However, when it comes to choosing the right streaming service, it can be difficult to know which one to go with.

While both services have their pros and cons, choosing the right one can be a difficult task.

Pricing and Plans

In terms of pricing, both YouTube Music and Spotify offer similar options in India. YouTube Music's ad-supported plan is free, while their premium plan costs Rs 99 per month. The premium plan includes ad-free music streaming, background play, and offline playback. For Rs 149 per month, YouTube Music's family plan can be shared with up to six family members.

Spotify offers a free ad-supported plan, but it's much more limited than YouTube Music's free plan. Spotify's premium plan comes for  Rs 119 per month and includes ad-free streaming, offline playback, and high-quality audio. For Rs 179 per month, Spotify's family plan can be shared with up to six family members.

User Interface and Features

Both YouTube Music and Spotify have sleek and user-friendly interfaces in India. YouTube Music's interface is more video-focused, with music videos and live performances being prominently displayed on the app's homepage. Spotify, on the other hand, is more music-focused, with playlists and new releases taking center stage.

One of the biggest advantages of YouTube Music is its integration with YouTube. Users can easily switch between watching music videos and listening to music on the app. Additionally, YouTube Music's personalized playlists, such as "Your Mixtape," "Discover Mix," and "New Release Mix," use artificial intelligence to curate playlists based on the user's listening habits.

Spotify is known for its social features, including the ability to share songs, playlists, and even connect with friends who share similar music tastes. Spotify also offers personalized playlists such as "Discover Weekly" and "Release Radar," which are updated every week with new songs based on the user's listening habits.

Music Library

Both YouTube Music and Spotify offer millions of songs in India, but there are some differences in their music libraries. YouTube Music has a vast library of music videos, live performances, and covers, while Spotify focuses more on music from popular artists.

Both YouTube Music and Spotify are excellent options for streaming music. While they offer similar pricing plans, their user interfaces, features, and music libraries differ in some aspects. If you prefer watching music videos and live performances, YouTube Music might be the better option for you. However, if you value social features and exclusive podcasts, Spotify might be the better choice. 

Ultimately, it depends on your personal preferences. 

