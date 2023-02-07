Twitter to continue provide free API access to good bot accounts- claims Elon Musk

Follow us on Image Source : TECH NEWS Elon Musk

Twitter CEO- Elon Musk has announced that Twitter would enable a " free, write-only Application Programming Interface (API) for bots providing good content." It's unclear, though, exactly what "good content" might be and whether each bot needs to get approval.

Last week, Elon Musk announced that all developers would have to pay to access the social media platform's API. This caused an outcry from the developer community, many of whom run bots that create quotes around tweets, provide alerts, and more.

Previously, Elon Musk revealed that the company planned to charge approximately $100 per month for bots to operate on the social media giant Twitter. This was announced aiming towards having “clean” bots on the platform and earning some revenue from the same.

Since August 2020, Twitter has offered a "basic" free tier as part of its V2 API for developers just starting, building for fun, or learning. In January, however, Twitter revoked API access to third-party apps and updated its developer terms, effectively killing apps like Twitterific and Tweetbot. With the announcement of the $100 per month fee, many bot operators needed help to afford to keep them running, resulting in the potential disappearance of many fun and useful bots.



Musk has been trying to cut costs and find new sources of revenue for Twitter. He has downsized its staff and introduced subscriptions and plans to share ad revenue with creators. He recently tweeted that Twitter is now trending to break even, but the company still faces challenges such as advertisers fleeing and potential regulatory scrutiny.



FAQs

What is free API access for bots on Twitter?

Free API access for bots on Twitter allows approved bot accounts to use Twitter's APIs for free.



Who qualifies for free API access on Twitter?

According to Elon Musk, good bot accounts that follow Twitter policies and do not engage in spam or malicious activity qualify for free API access. Twitter assesses each account individually.

