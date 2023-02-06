Telegram's first update of 2023: 10 major features to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Telegram

Telegram Messenger, in its latest update, has rolled-out major feature additions like Profile Picture Maker and Emoji Categories along with other utility-driven features to enhance the user chat experience. Moreover, the platform brings some unique features for its premium users such as the Translation of Entire Chats. Telegram is offering a 40% annual discount on the premium membership for users who want to pay at one go for the annual subscription. A bunch of 10 new packs of custom emojis from Telegram artists.

Here are the 10 features you must know about:

Profile Picture Maker

Users can now quickly turn any sticker or animated emoji into a profile picture for their accounts, groups or channels. Everyone can use animated and custom emojis for these pictures, even if they don't have Telegram Premium.

Users can also set or suggest profile pictures for their contacts. It will take them just two taps to add it to their profile. The suggesting Profile Pictures feature was first introduced in the previous update around New Year.

Translating Entire Chats

Premium users can now translate entire chats, groups and channels in real time by tapping the Translate bar at the top. The options menu lets them hide the bar and control which languages are translated. All users can translate individual messages by selecting them and tapping 'Translate'.

Emoji Categories

Stickers and emojis are now sorted by categories such as thumbs up, heart and sleepy 'zzz' in the panel and when choosing reactions or statuses. Users can Hold any emoji to zoom in and get a better look before sending. Telegram users can send more than a million different stickers and emojis.

Network Usage

Users can see how much data has been used by Telegram with detailed pie charts for Wi-Fi and mobile data – and adjust their auto-download settings to suit their data plan. Storage Usage received a similar upgrade last month.

Auto-Save Incoming Media

Users can now control when media is saved automatically to the device gallery based on its size, type and which chat it was received from. This menu now also supports exceptions, so users can only save exactly what they want. With Telegram, there's no need to store everything on a device. Media and documents can be removed from the user’s phone's storage and re-downloaded from their Telegram cloud at any time.

Granular Media Permissions

Admins can choose whether group members are allowed to send 9 distinct media types – like photos, voice or video messages. They can also disable text messages to create media-only groups. Voice notes-only or quiz-only communication is now possible without constant admin vigilance.

Chat Selection for Bots

Bot developers can add special buttons which help users select groups, channels or people that meet predefined criteria. This can be used to quickly add the bot to a group where the user is an admin and topics are enabled.

New Custom Emoji

Telegram has added 10 new packs of custom emojis from Telegram artists. This time they have included several hundred icons specially designed for group and profile pictures. Users can also browse and add any of these packs right from the new trending section at the top of your emoji panel.

New Interactive Emoji

Telegram animators added new interactive versions of unicorns, monkeys, a pill, a smiley with a kiss, a heart with an arrow and a monkey closing ears. Users can send any of them in 1-on-1 chats, then tap to unleash a full-screen effect for you and your partner. Everyone can also use these emojis as reactions.

Discount on Annual Premium Subscriptions

Premium users can save up to 40% on their Telegram Premium subscription by pre-paying for a year of exclusive features. Telegram provides an option to gift premium subscriptions to friends, as well.

