Opera integrates ChatGPT and other AI tools - Here's how to use

Opera, in February, announced its plan to integrate generative AI capabilities into its web browser. The company has now taken the first step towards this goal with the release of a sidebar integration for ChatGPT and ChatSonic. Additionally, Opera has introduced a new AI-powered feature called ‘smart AI prompts’.

Opera in a press release announced the launch of AI prompts and sidebar integrations for GPT-based services ChatGPT and ChatSonic on Opera for desktops and Opera GX. The new Smart AI prompts tool allows users to request generative AI services that can assist shorten or explain articles, producing tweets, or requesting pertinent material based on the highlighted text. Users can use the tool straight from the URL bar or by highlighting a text element on a page.

In the official press release, Joanna Czajka, Product Director at Opera, stated that AI-generated content (AIGC) is a game-changer for web browsing and that the company's goal is to use these technologies to provide users with new browsing capabilities, transforming the way they learn, create, and research. Opera further claimed that this launch is only the initial stage of its Browser AI vision, with plans to develop its own GPT-based browser AI engine in the near future.

How to activate it?

To access the aforementioned features, early access is currently available on Opera for Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as on Opera GX for Windows and Mac. Users may enable AI prompts from the address bar as well as ChatGPT and ChatSonic from the sidebar after the early access capability is active.

Here is how to use it:

Launch the Opera web browser. At the top right corner of the screen, select the Simple Setup symbol (the three lines icon) Toggle AI Prompts on by scrolling down and clicking. The sidebar will now display ChatGPT functionalities. Your question will be answered by ChatGPT.

