Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge, withstand 200K folds

Samsung is reportedly upgrading the hinge of its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone. As per the media report, the upcoming handset is expected to withstand 2,00,000 folds.

At present, the tech giant is on 'final' testing for the Z Fold 5's device, which will also feature the new 'waterdrop' hinge design, reports 9To5Google.

Talking about the screen, the device is expected to come with flex inwards as the handset closes rather than folding at a tight radius. This would certainly provide many advantages to the device, like a less noticeable crease on the display and no gap when the phone is folded.

The Galaxy Z5 Fold will feature a fresh design and it is reported that the device will come with a comparatively thinner design when compared to its predecessor- Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The report said, "Samsung's reliability testing of this new hinge and display panel, due to start next week, will test the build for 200,000 and 300,000 folds."

In January 2023 (this year), Ice Universe (tipster) claimed that the upcoming Fold 5 smart device from Samsung will feature a 'droplet' style hinge which will lessen the display crease.

It was also rumoured that the device will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot, reported IANS.

