Amazon launches 5th Gen Echo Dot at Rs 4,999

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Amazon has launched the all-new 5th Gen Echo Dot smart speaker with improved audio, temperature sensor, Ultrasound Motion Detection and tap gesture controls in India. The new device comes in three colour variants- black, blue and white, and the device is available for purchase from March 2. The device is available across the leading online and offline stores at an introductory price tag of Rs 4,999.

According to the company, the users will be able to use their voice and ask Alexa in English, Hindi or Hinglish language.

In an official statement, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India said, "We have now upgraded the audio experience and brought motion detection and temperature sensors to the smart speaker. Customers can leverage new capabilities for a truly ambient experience where tech simply fades in the background -- like walking into a room, and it lights up like magic."

Moreover, Amazon stated that the new 5th Gen Echo Dot offers clearer vocals and up to double the bass than its previous generations.

It also has an accelerometer that enables the tap gesture controls on the device, so the users could tap on the top of the Echo Dot to pause and resume the music, dismiss timers, or end the Alexa-to-Alexa calls.

IANS reported that with the in-built Ultrasound Motion Detection, users will be able to automate their day by creating smart home routines such as having Alexa turn on compatible lights or play music when they enter the room.

Furthermore, the new Echo Dot comes with an in-built temperature sensor which tracks the room temperature.

With this feature, users will be able to set up helpful routines like automatically turning on the compatible AC when it gets too warm or turning it off when it gets too cold.

Latest Technology News