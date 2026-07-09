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Weather Live Updates: Waterlogging in Delhi, Mumbai after heavy rains, schools closed in Ghaziabad

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Flash floods triggered by rains disrupted road connectivity in some parts of Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district as moderate rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

Waterlogging in Delhi, Mumbai after heavy rains, flash floods in Himachal.
Waterlogging in Delhi, Mumbai after heavy rains, flash floods in Himachal. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Heavy rains battered large parts of the country on Thursday morning with waterlogging reported in several parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan. The heavy downpour also triggered flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic, with 11 people feared trapped under a collapsed garbage mound in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad and several parts of Delhi and Mumbai reeling under waterlogging.

Apart from this, Surat in Gujarat received torrential rains, with officials saying at least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days in the district. The administration has shifted thousands of people from low-lying areas to safer locations and distributed food packets in high-rise buildings in waterlogged areas of the city.

One person died and four people were rescued after a four-storey building under construction collapsed in the Rohini area amid rains in the city. Four to five people, besides the property owner's husband, are feared trapped under the debris.

Flash floods triggered by rains disrupted road connectivity in some parts of Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district as moderate rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

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Weather today LIVE: Heavy lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR, severe waterlogging disrupts traffic

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  • 8:03 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Amit Shah reviews flood situations with state chief ministers

    Amid heavy rains in several states, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the chief ministers of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation arising from heavy rains there and assured them of all possible assistance from the Centre. The calls come after the debris collapse in Kerala's Wayanad, flash floods in Jammu's Doda, and deadly incidents and major disruptions reported from Maharashtra and Gujarat on Tuesday.

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  • 7:54 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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    Heavy rainfall reported in Rajasthan

    Heavy rainfall was reported in Rajasthan. In Dungarpur, heavy overnight rain accompanied by thunder and lightning led to flooding and waterlogging in several localities, with water levels rising above three feet in parts of the old city, including Ghati, Kanera Pol, Mochi Bazar and Bhoiwada.

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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    Heavy rains lead to landslides in Uttarakhand

    Rain in Uttarakhand led to landslides and its debris disrupted traffic on around 70 roads across the state. Work is underway to clear the roads, officials said. Many parts of the state received rains on Wednesday, with an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued at several districts, including Dehradun and Haridwar, on Thursday. In Dehradun, all government, government-aided and private schools, along with anganwadi centres will remain closed on Thursday due to the rain forecast.

     

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Waterlogging leads to large-scale disruptions in Gurugram

    In Gurugram, waterlogging led to large-scale disruptions, with vehicles stalled at various locations and traffic moving at a snail's pace on major routes. Traffic crawled for hours on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur, as well as in the Basai area, at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Kadipur, Sector-10A, Sohna road, and other key roads in Gurugram. The southwest monsoon remained active in Rajasthan, drenching several districts, with Kota's Ramganj Mandi recording the state's highest rainfall of 10 cm and the IMD warning of more showers over the next two-three days.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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  • 7:43 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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    Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD issues alert

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  • 7:36 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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    IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Mumbai

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  • 7:34 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
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    Schools closed in Ghaziabad

    Ghaziabad: Due to heavy rains, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has declared a holiday for July 9, for schools of all boards catering to classes 1 through 12.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Many parts of Maharashtra continued to grapple with the monsoon fury

    Amid heavy rains, many parts of Maharashtra continued to grapple with the monsoon fury as rivers swelled up, train services were disrupted, and landslides and waterlogging incidents threatened people's safety. In Pune district's Pimpri Chinchwad, a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse. The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body. Of the 23 people, initially believed to be trapped, 11 still remain trapped.

     

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