Weather Live Updates: Waterlogging in Delhi, Mumbai after heavy rains, schools closed in Ghaziabad

New Delhi:

Heavy rains battered large parts of the country on Thursday morning with waterlogging reported in several parts of Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan. The heavy downpour also triggered flash floods and widespread disruption to rail and road traffic, with 11 people feared trapped under a collapsed garbage mound in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad and several parts of Delhi and Mumbai reeling under waterlogging.

Apart from this, Surat in Gujarat received torrential rains, with officials saying at least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days in the district. The administration has shifted thousands of people from low-lying areas to safer locations and distributed food packets in high-rise buildings in waterlogged areas of the city.

One person died and four people were rescued after a four-storey building under construction collapsed in the Rohini area amid rains in the city. Four to five people, besides the property owner's husband, are feared trapped under the debris.

Flash floods triggered by rains disrupted road connectivity in some parts of Rampur subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district as moderate rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

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Weather today LIVE: Heavy lashes in parts of Delhi-NCR, severe waterlogging disrupts traffic