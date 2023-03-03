Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to second position

Elon Musk loses the title of the world's richest person again, after losing $1.9 billion in just one day. Tesla's shares fell by more than 5% on Wednesday, reducing Musk's net worth to $184 billion, and Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, reclaimed the top spot with a fortune of $186 billion.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2023 15:56 IST
Elon musk
Image Source : AP Elon Musk no longer world’s richest person, falls to No. 2 position

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter has reportedly lost his position as the world's richest person after losing $1.9 billion in just one day. This happened only 48 hours after Musk had reclaimed the title from Bernard Arnault. Last week, Musk had retaken the top spot with a net worth estimated at $187.1 billion. However, the shares of Tesla fell by more than 5% on Wednesday, which caused a reduction of nearly $2 billion in Musk's net worth. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's current net worth is now $184 billion.

ALSO READ: Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Currently, Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, holds the title of the world's richest person with a fortune of $186 billion. This is due to Musk's net worth decreasing by over $200 billion between November 2021 and December 2022. Bernard Arnault dethroned Musk in December after Tesla's share price fell by 65% in 2022 due to various reasons, including demand slowdown, the economic situation, and Musk's acquisition of Twitter which affected investor sentiment.

ALSO READ: New State Mobile announces #LAGNASHOWDOWN Tournament in collaboration with iQOO

In November, Musk tweeted that Twitter was losing nearly $4 million a day, which resulted in him laying off around two-thirds of the workforce at the social media company. He had promised his employees that the layoffs were over, but very recently, he laid off at least 200 of its workforce or about 10% of the roughly 2,000 employees. Musk cited a ‘massive drop in revenue’ as advertisers pulled spending amid concerns about content moderation. He had previously fired dozens of employees in the sales and engineering departments.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature a new hinge, withstand 200K folds

Tesla has stated that it will use innovative manufacturing techniques and smaller factories to reduce the cost of its next-generation vehicles. According to reports, Tesla said on the sidelines of its investor day presentation that the changes could bring the cost of a new generation of vehicles to around $25,000.

FAQs:

Related Stories
Twitter likely to vacate India office: Know-why?

Twitter likely to vacate India office: Know-why?

Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

Tweetbot faces an outage again: Know what happened

Man paragliding on a couch amazes Elon Musk, netizens react | Viral Video

Man paragliding on a couch amazes Elon Musk, netizens react | Viral Video

Twitter verification badge that even the Taliban could not resist

Twitter verification badge that even the Taliban could not resist

Twitter blue tick: Know why Taliban is buying some verified badges

Twitter blue tick: Know why Taliban is buying some verified badges

Twitter's Ad revenue plummets 40% as advertisers flee after Musk takeover

Twitter's Ad revenue plummets 40% as advertisers flee after Musk takeover

Twitter plans to layoff more employees in coming weeks, says report

Twitter plans to layoff more employees in coming weeks, says report

Twitter introduces annual subscription plan for verified badge: How it works

Twitter introduces annual subscription plan for verified badge: How it works

Want ad-free Twitter? Elon Musk says pay more

Want ad-free Twitter? Elon Musk says pay more

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked, obscene photo posted on the account: Know more

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked, obscene photo posted on the account: Know more

Elon Musk is now Mr Tweet due to THIS hilarious reason; says 'Twitter won’t let me change it back'

Elon Musk is now Mr Tweet due to THIS hilarious reason; says 'Twitter won’t let me change it back'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares Tesla CEO Elon Musk's old clip on college degrees

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shares Tesla CEO Elon Musk's old clip on college degrees

Elon Musk's tweet about handling money sparks guessing game; Twitterati react

Elon Musk's tweet about handling money sparks guessing game; Twitterati react

Why Elon Musk changed his Twitter settings to 'private'?

Why Elon Musk changed his Twitter settings to 'private'?

Twitter to provide free write-only API for providing 'good' content: Know-how?

Twitter to provide free write-only API for providing 'good' content: Know-how?

Is Musk asking for help from public to save Twitter from bankruptcy?

Is Musk asking for help from public to save Twitter from bankruptcy?

Twitter to continue provide free API access to good bot accounts- claims Elon Musk

Twitter to continue provide free API access to good bot accounts- claims Elon Musk

Twitter Blue to cost up to Rs 900 per month in India

Twitter Blue to cost up to Rs 900 per month in India

Elon Musk explains the real trouble behind undersized paragraph spacing and oversized fonts

Elon Musk explains the real trouble behind undersized paragraph spacing and oversized fonts

Elon Musk announces new CEO for Twitter, and it's not human

Elon Musk announces new CEO for Twitter, and it's not human

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Is Elon Musk against the Artificial Intelligence, as he calls it to be the biggest risks for future?

Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Know why

Elon Musk shuts 2 of 3 Twitter India offices in Delhi, Mumbai: Know why

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

OpenAI's maximum-profit is controlled by Microsoft: Elon Musk

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Elon Musk criticizes Microsoft's for its control over ChatGPT parent company OpenAI

Twitter continues to layoff more employees after shutting India offices

Twitter continues to layoff more employees after shutting India offices

Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

Elon Musk makes Twitter algorithm available for everyone: Know-why?

After being laid-off from Twitter, Esther Crawford expressed her emotions via Tweet

After being laid-off from Twitter, Esther Crawford expressed her emotions via Tweet

Q1: Why did Elon Musk lose his title as the world's richest person?

Elon Musk lost his title as the world's richest person after Tesla's shares fell by more than 5%, reducing his net worth by nearly $2 billion.

Q2: Who is currently the world's richest person?

Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH, is currently the world's richest person with a fortune of $186 billion.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News