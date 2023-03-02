Apex Legends Mobile game to shut down in less than a year of launch: Know what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK In Less Than A Year Of Launch, Apex Legends Mobile Is Going To Shut Down; Here's What Happened

EA's Apex Legends Mobile game will be shut down on May 1, 2023. The game, launched eight months ago, had a strong start, but the content pipeline failed to meet EA's expectations. As a result, the partner studio Respawn and Tencent parted ways, and the title will be shut down. The in-game microtransactions for Apex Legends Mobile have already been turned off, and no refunds for in-game purchases will be provided. This move does not affect the main game Apex Legends, on PC and console, which will continue to be available.

In addition, EA has announced the cancellation of the development of Battlefield Mobile, which was a mobile title based on the popular FPS series. The company stated that its plans for creating a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem have evolved, resulting in the cancellation of the title. The cancellation of Battlefield Mobile is surprising as the company was testing the game in SEA-based countries where mobile titles are popular.

The shutdown of Apex Legends Mobile and the cancellation of Battlefield Mobile are examples of a company trying and failing to capitalize on the popularity of mobile gaming. However, EA may revisit these franchises and create a memorable handheld experience.



FAQs:

Q1. Why is Apex Legends Mobile shutting down?

A1: Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down because the content pipeline failed to meet EA's expectations, resulting in Respawn and Tencent parting ways and the shutdown of the title.



Q2. Will there be any refunds for in-game purchases in Apex Legends Mobile?

A2: No, there will not be any refunds for in-game purchases in Apex Legends Mobile. The company has reassured us that this decision is exclusive to the mobile title and does not affect the main game on PC and console.

