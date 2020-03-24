MyJio Coronavirus Self Diagnostic tool: How to check if you are at risk of catching COVID-19

MyJio app

Since Coronavirus is spreading like wildfire, various tech companies are doing their bits to raise awareness for the global pandemic. One such contributor to this the popular telecom operator Reliance Jio, which has introduced the MyJio Coronavirus Self Diagnostic tool in India -- a step to make people aware of their health status. Read on to know how it works.

MyJio Coronavirus Self Diagnostic tool: What is it?

The MyJio Coronavirus self-diagnostic tool is present within the MyJio app and acts as a symptoms checker so that you can take action as per the result. The tool asks you a couple of questions and based on your answers will tell if you are at 'low', 'moderate', or 'high' of catching COVID-19. While the tool doesn't act as a fool-proof way of diagnosing Coronavirus, it will help you get an idea so that you visit a doctor and stay safe.

Depending upon the results, the tool will make some suggestions so that you act accordingly. Additionally, the feature, which comes with the slogan '#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega,' is available for users in English and support for Hindi and more Indian languages will be rolled out soon.

MyJio Corona Self Diagnostic tool

The tool is available for both the Jio users as well the non-Jio users, which is yet another step by Jio to help people overcome the pandemic in the country.

MyJio Coronavirus Self Diagnostic tool: How to use?

Use the MyJio Coronavirus Self Diagnostic tool is easy. You have to follow these simple steps to access it:

Open MyJio app on your Android or iOS device

A notification regarding the tool will pop and you have to click on it. If it doesn't surface, you can tap on the option with the '#CoronaHaaregaIndiaJeetega' hashtag

Once clicked, tap on the Check your symptoms now option

Answer the questions correctly as they surface, following which your results will be out with the precautions

In addition to this, the tool has tips to work from home, study from home, follow health precautions while at home, and access the MyGov Corona Helpdesk by WhatsApp and the Indian Government, so that you get all the necessary Coronavirus-related information in one place while you are locked down at home.

