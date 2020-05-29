Mitron, Roposo, Bolo Indya are India's answers to popular TikTok app: Know more

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE TikTok rival apps in India

TikTok is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms and has given rise to the millions of TikTokers around. However, the app has its share of misses too and has come under the negative light many times. The most recent incident of why TikTok is in the news for the wrong reasons is known to all. Amidst all the tension for TikTok in India, we do have some Indian TikTok alternatives that can help you do the same job as done on TikTok. Read on to know more about these Indian TikTok rivals and how are they different from the app:

Mitron

The Mitron video-sharing app has been launched almost a month ago and has gained quite a userbase in the country. With around 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the app is a direct competition to TikTok. The app has been developed by IIT Roorkee student Shivank Agarwal and follows the footsteps of TikTok, allowing users to make short videos and share on the platform.

Much like TikTok, the Mitron app lets users add various types of filters and music to their videos and you can also follow people to know of their videos. However, one thing that distinguishes it from TikTok is that the app isn't available for iOS users. Additionally, various people have reported on the Google Play Store that the app is full of bugs and doesn't call for smooth usage. Hopefully, the app fixes that with a future software update.

Availability: Android

Bolo Indya

Bolo Indya is another Indian video app that has been recently created by Varun Saxena and focuses on PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local.' The app is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi and Odia. It is meant for making/sharing videos related to GK, news, entertainment, cooking, and more, thus, being more on the lines of an infotainment app. This very quality makes it different from TikTok as the content on both platforms is different.

The app allows you to make videos on various topics, see others' videos, and share your videos on third-party platforms to get famous and make your short videos go viral. The fact that it features meaningful videos and offers to entertain and educate people at the same time, set it apart from TikTok. However, as per the various reviews on the Google Play Store, it too has some bugs, that can get better with time since the app is new. The app has around 100,000+ downloads at the time of writing.

Availability: Android

Roposo

Roposo is a relatively old video app that has been developed by a Gurgaon based developer. The app, much like Mitron and Bolo Indya, allows for the creation of short videos so that creators can earn money. With over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Roposo is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi & Bengali.

Another similarity between Roposo, TikTok, and the aforementioned apps is that Roposo too lets you add various filers, edits, and more to make a fun video, share it with people and get a chance to earn money out of it. It also has various channels (Haha TV, Bhakti, Look Good-Feel Good, Beats) to get entertainment from various genres. The feature that makes it different and worth trying is that it allows users to earn coins and transfer them to their Paytm wallets, thus, learning real money.

Availability: Android, iOS

We hope the aforementioned India TikTok competitors intrigue you so that you can use them and create entertaining videos if TikTok is something you don't wish to go for. Let us know which app you liked the best in the comments section below.

