After India, here's why Pakistan and US banned Chinese app TikTok

Image Source : TIKTOK Here's why TikTok has been banned in Pakistan.

TikTok, the popular social media application, has been banned by the Pakistan government. The app was recently banned in India as well as the United States of America. While the countries have given different reasons behind the ban, this will surely affect the app's parent company ByteDance's business in a negative way.

In India, the Chinese app was banned over security reasons. India had one of the biggest user-bases for TikTok and the ban did affect the company's business a lot. Since then, we have seen many alternatives arriving in the Indian market including Instagram Reels, Chingari app and more. Alongside the popular social networking platform, India also banned other popular Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, CamScanner, WeChat, ShareIT, UC Browser and many more.

The US also announced a ban on the short video app TikTok alongside WeChat. The country claimed that they had national security concerns with these apps being available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In the US, people who already have the app are still able to use it but new downloads are not permitted. In order to avoid that, Google and Apple have already taken down the app from the US version of their app stores.

After India and US, now Pakistan has announced a ban on TikTok. The country is citing the circulation of videos that were considered “immoral and indecent” as for the reason behind the ban. This piece of news comes months after the country raised serious concerns about the nature of videos on TikTok and the impact they posed on society.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage