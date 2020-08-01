Watch: Roger Federer surprises Italian girls who went viral for playing 'rooftop tennis'

Image Source : TWITTER/ATP TOUR Federer will also be sending the two girls to the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy for a summer camp.

Remember the two Italian girls who became an internet sensation after a video of them playing rooftop tennis in the city of Liguria earlier this year went viral?

13-year-old Vittoria and 11-year-old Carola had not expected much when playing on their roofs in April. However, Roger Federer gave them an unexpected surprise last month as the Swiss maestro personally visited them.

Federer, who visited them on July 10, said he was touched by the young Italians' perseverance during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Personally for me, that was a very special moment in my career as a tennis player," Federer was quoted as saying by the ATP Tour website. "To surprise a fan, or children, like I was able to with Carola and Vittoria today."

Not only did Federer meet them but also he got in on the action, rallying with the girls across the same rooftops.

"It was great. I have played in many cool places around the world. But this is definitely up there for me as a special experience," the 38-year-old said. "We showed that we can play anywhere and have fun with it. I had the best time, honestly."

In the video shared by the ATP Tour, Federer revealed he had another surprise for the girls. In partnership with Barilla, he is sending them to the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar for summer camp.

The 38-year-old last played at the 2020 Australian Open where he reached the semi-final and lost in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. He later announced that he won't be taking part in the French Open due to the injuries before the season itself went on an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

