Sumit Nagal jumps to career-high 80th rank in singles, Rohan Bopanna loses top spot

India's latest Tennis sensation Sumit Nagal has reached the career-high ranking of 80 in the latest ATP rankings after his historic performance at the Monte Carlo Masters. Not only he was only the third Indian ever to qualify for the main draw of the Masters even on Clay, the 26-year-old also shocked the world no. 38 Matteo Arnaldi becoming the first Indian player to do so. The other two players to make it to the main draw from India are Vijay Amritraj (1977) and Ramesh Krishnan (1982).

Nagal's heroic run though was ended by seventh-seeded and last year’s runner-up Holger Rune in the second round. But even in that game, the talented Indian fought superbly taking down the opponent in one of the sets. He eventually lost the match 3-6 6-3 2-6 but not before putting up a fight for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

Thanks to his excellent show, Nagal jumped 13 places in the ATP rankings to 80th place and is now the seventh-highest ranked Indian Tennis player ever. Vijay Amritraj (18), Ramesh Krishnan (23), Somdev Devvarman (62), Sashi Menon (71), Anand Amritraj (74) and Prajnesh Gunneswaran (75) are the Indian players ahead of him in this list.

Meanwhile, India's top Tennis player Rohan Bopanna has lost his top spot in the doubles rankings to Matthew Ebden, his partner. The top-seeded duo couldn't make it to the quarterfinal of the Monte Carlo Masters as they were knocked out in the round of 16.

Highest ranked Indian Tennis players

Rohan Bopanna (doubles) - Rank 2

Yuki Bhambri (doubles) - Rank 59

N Sriram Balaji (doubles) - Rank 99

N Vijay Sundar Prashanth - Rank 100

Sumit Nagal (singles) - Rank 80

Ramkumar Ramanathan (singles) - Rank 358

Mukund Sasikumar (singles) - Rank 450