Sumit Nagal rises to another career-high ranking, becomes fourth highest-ranked Indian ahead of Olympics

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continues his rise in the ATP singles chart as he got to another career-high ranking in the latest update on Monday. Nagal has now become the fourth highest-ranked Indian in the rankings since 1973.

Nagal, whose previous best was 71, has now reached his new career-high of 68 as per per latest update. He is now fourth to Vijay Amritraj (ranked 18th in 1980), Ramesh Krishnan (ranked 23rd in 1985) and Somdev Devvarman (ranked 62nd in 2011) in the highest ranking achieved by an Indian men's singles player. His previous best of 71 saw him in a tie with fifth-best-ranked Indian Sashi Menon.

Nagal was in action at the Brawo Open last week, where the second-seeded won his opening match but went down in the next one. He is currently featuring in the Swedish Open before the Olympics.

The 26-year-old is set to compete in his second Olympics at the Paris Games later in the month. He got an automatic entry for the Games after a string of strong performances in 2024. Nagal played in all the three majors of the year so far - the Australian Open, the French Open and the Wimbledon.

Nagal stunned 31st-seeded Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik in the opening round of the Australian Open and became the first Indian to beat a seeded player in a grand slam after 35 years.

While he faced first-round exits in both the French Open and Wimbledon, Sumit has a men's singles crown at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 Challenger in June and also the Chennai Open in February.