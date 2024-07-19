Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Bopanna-Balaji knocked out from first round of German Open; Sumit Nagal eliminated from Swedish Open

Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji were stunned by the home favourites Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner in the round of 16 of the German Cup and will be seen in action in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 starting on July 26.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 0:07 IST
Rohan Bopanna for Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : GETTY Rohan Bopanna during the ATP finals in November 2023

India's ace tennis player Sumit Nagal went down fighting against Argentina's Mariano Navone in the round of 16 of men's singles at the Swedish Open on Thursday, July 18. Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji also faced a first-round elimination in the German Cup in their final preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji are set to represent India in badminton at the Summer Olympics in Paris starting on July 26. Nagal is named in the squad for the men's singles event while Bopanna and Balaji will represent in the men's doubles in the Paris Games. 

The home favourites Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner registered an easy win of 1-6, 4-6 over the Indian pair in the round of 16 match in the German Open while Argentina's Mariano Navone, ATP-ranked 32, knocked out Nagal in the men's singles at Swedish Open today.

More to follow...

