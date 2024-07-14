Wimbledon 2024 prize money list: Champions Alcaraz, Krejcikova clinch more than IPL 2024 winners KKR

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wimbledon 2024 finalists Carlos Alcaraz and Roger Federer at Centre Court of All England Open on July 14, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz continued his dream 2024 season with another Grand Slam title after beating Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2024 on Sunday, July 14. The Spanish youngster claimed his second Wimbledon and fourth major title to deny the Serbian legend the record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

With his win, the world no.3 also bagged the winner's prize money which shattered the record in any tennis tournament. Alcaraz snapped the record-breaking 2.7 million GBP (INR 28.64 crore) for winning the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles title while runner-up Djokovic won the prize money of 1.4 million GBP (INR 14.8 crore).

Alcaraz's prize money famously overshadows the amount Kolkata Knight Riders bagged after winning the Indian Premier League 2024 title. The entire KKR team was awarded INR 20 crore (1.8 million GBP) for winning the biggest cricket franchise league in May.

Wimbledon organisers stunned everyone after announcing a record 50 million GBP prize money for the 2024 edition, 11.9% more than from 2023, last month. The men's and women's singles winners (Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova) bagged INR 28.64 crore each.

The men's and women's singles runners-up Novak Djokovic and Jasmine Paolini also bagged a staggering amount of INR 14.85 crore each while the losing semi-finalists from singles Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, Elena Rybakina, Donna Vekic were awarded INR 7.58 crore each.

Wimbledon 2024 Prize Money Winners

Singles winners (Carlos Alcaraz, Barbora Krejcikova) - INR 28.64 crore each Singles runners-up (Novak Djokovic, Jasmine Paolini) - INR 14.85 crore each Singles semi-finalists (Daniil Medvedev, Lorenzo Musetti, Elena Rybakina, Donna Vekic) - INR 7.58 crore each Singles quarter-finalists (8 players) - INR 3.97 crore each

