Wednesday, June 02, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Novak Djokovic improves to 17-0 in French Open 1st Rd

Novak Djokovic improves to 17-0 in French Open 1st Rd

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic opened his quest for a 19th Grand Slam title and second in Paris by defeating Tennys Sandgren of the United States 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two hours on Tuesday night.

AP AP
Paris Published on: June 02, 2021 7:13 IST
Novak Djokovic
Image Source : AP

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is now 17-0 in first-round matches at the French Open.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic opened his quest for a 19th Grand Slam title and second in Paris by defeating Tennys Sandgren of the United States 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in just under two hours on Tuesday night.

Related Stories

Djokovic saved all six break points he faced and compiled a total of 33 winners in the last match of the clay-court tournament's first round.

Djokovic will face Pablo Cuevas next.

The match against Sandgren was in Court Philippe Chatrier as part of the new scheduled night sessions at the French Open. It was played without spectators in the stands, though, because of a 9 p.m. local curfew as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X