US Open: Rafael Nadal survives scare to down Daniil Medvedev in final and win 19th Grand Slam

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rafael Nadal survives scare to down Daniil Medvedev in final and win 19th Grand Slam

Rafael Nadal fought off a spirited comeback from Daniil Medvedev to win the US Open 2019 final and take home his fourth title at New York.

A crowd favourite by far in NYC, Nadal survived a scare after going two sets up to script a 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 win in the end and register his 19th Grand Slam victory.

The victory for Nadal took him within one of Roger Federer's men's record for major championships. Nadal now has 19 while Federer has 20 to his name. This was also his second U.S. Open win in three years.

Medvedev had won the third and fourth sets against Nadal to make sure this one gets decided in five. Medvedev is 20-2 since Wimbledon but had never won a five-set match and Monday was no different either.

He tried his best but in the end fell short to a gutsy Nadal, who won the final set 6-4 despite being broken back by the Russian at the last moment to delay the win.

Nadal had won the first two sets 7-5, 6-3 and seemed poised to cruise to another Grand Slam title but then Medvedev took the next two, 7-5 and 6-4.

Nadal only lost once at the Open when he took the first two sets and despite the 23-year-old Medvedev making a run at another upset, Nadal prevailed.

Earlier, Rafael Nadal won the first two sets to move closer to a 19th Grand Slam singles title. Nadal led 7-5, 6-3.

(With AP inputs)