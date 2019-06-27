Wayne Rooney scores a 70-yard screamer from halfway-line in MLS | Watch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Manchester United legend and DC United forward DC United stunned the crowd as he scored a goal from halfway-line in MLS.

Wayne Rooney sent a 70-yard shot over the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Brian Rowe in the 10th minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

Rooney took advantage of an Orlando giveaway in its attacking half, looked up to see Rowe out of his area and hammered it to the goal line.

D.C. United (8-4-6) snapped a five-game winless stretch — with four draws during the span. Orlando (5-8-3) has just two wins in its last seven games.

Bill Hamid made three saves to get his eighth shutout of the season.

Watch the goal here:

In the first matchup of the season, Rooney set up a goal and scored directly from a free kick to help D.C. United win 2-1 on March 31 in Orlando.

Rooney has scored a halfway-line goal for all the three clubs he has played for in his career - Manchester United (against West Ham), Everton (against West Ham) and DC United (against Orlando City).

The English forward has been brilliant for the MLS side ever since joining them last year. Rooney scored 12 goals from 21 games in his first season at the club, and has scored 8 in the 14 games this year so far.