Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Juventus' first-team training

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in Juventus' first-team training session because of a muscle issue, the Turin-based club announced on Wednesday, just 10 days before of the 2019-20 Serie A season kicks off.

The 34-year-old famed winger has been ruled out from taking the field in the traditional friendly between Juve's first and B teams at the club's training ground, Villar Perosa, where Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Italian giants ahead of last season.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will be present today at #VillarPerosa, but will not participate in the practice match due to a slight fatigue to the left adductor," Juventus posted to its Twitter account.

The Italian champions also added that the Portuguese international, who is about to start his second year at Juventus, is not expected to train with his teammates in the next few days, Efe news reported.