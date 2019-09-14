Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Premier League: Tammy Abraham nets hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Wolves 5-2

Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux in the Premier League on Saturday.

Not counting own-goals, Chelsea became the first-ever team to have 11 straight Premier League goals scored by players aged 21 or younger.

Fikayo Tomori put Chelsea ahead with a superb 31st-minute strike and Abraham doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Abraham, who had netted twice in each of his previous two games, then added a header in the 41st and a 55th-minute finish to make victory look all but secure for the Blues.

Wolves hit back via an Abraham own-goal in the 69th minute and it was 4-2 in the 85th thanks to substitute Patrick Cutrone, before Mason Mount got Chelsea's fifth deep in stoppage time.

Abraham came off injured in the 77th.

After five games Chelsea havr eight points — five more than Wolves.