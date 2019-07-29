Neymar to not take part in PSG's next pre-season friendly, French Super Cup in China

Image Source : @PSG_ENGLISH Neymar to not take part in PSG's remaining pre-season friendlies, French Super Cup in China

Brazilian star Neymar may not play in Paris Saint Germain's remaining preseason friendly, returning to the field when the Ligue 1 season kicks off next month.

Neymar is expected to miss the upcoming friendly against Sydney FC, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in the Chinese city of Suzhou, Efe news quoted the French newspaper L'Equipe as reporting.

The former Barcelona player plans to stay in the Chinese city along with defender Presnel Kimpembe to continue preparing for the league season, which gets underway for PSG on Aug. 11.

The development came out amid media reports linking Neymar with a move out of the Le Parc des Princes stadium.

The 27-year-old Brazilian forward will also be on the sideline during the French Super Cup on Aug. 3 in the Chinese city against Stade Rennais FC, as he will serve a match-ban imposed last season.

Neymar was kept off PSG's squad for a friendly match against Inter Milan set to be played on Saturday.

As a result, Neymar will miss PSG's whole Asian tour.